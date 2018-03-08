Days after suing Trump, Stormy Daniels coming to South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Porn star Stormy Daniels is coming to South Florida this weekend just days after suing President Trump over non-disclosure agreement.

The Solid Gold Gentleman's club in Pompano Beach announced that Daniels was going to auction off a dress that she wore during her alleged tryst with Donald Trump in 2006. But Daniels legal team at Avenatti & Associates disputed the club's account.

"There is no auction, let alone any dress being auctioned off," the law firm said Wednesday.

The law firm said Daniels is still set to appear at the at the club despite the dispute over the auction.

Attempts to reach the event's promoter, Mark Lowe, were unsuccessful.

Daniels has been coy about her relationship with Trump in recent interviews.

In a 2011 In Touch magazine profile, Daniels claimed that she and Trump spent time together during during a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Daniels told In Touch that she and Trump had "textbook generic" sex and watched shark shows on TV among other things.

Trump's wife, Melania, had given birth to the couple's son, Barron, a few months earlier.

Solid Gold Gentleman's Club had said a portion of the proceeds of auction would go to the #MeToo movement, which aims to combat sexual assault and sexual harassment. Apparently, "the dress," as the club refers to it, is stained.

In the days before the 2016 election, reporters sought out Daniels to tell her story again, but Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet.

Cohen has said he paid the money for the settlement out of his own pocket, and that Trump was not personally involved in the deal.

Daniels now says the agreement isn't valid because Trump didn't sign the agreement, in which he uses the alias "David Dennison." On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders said that Trump denies "all of these allegations."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will appear on Friday and Saturday night at the club.

Since The Wall Street Journal reported about the $130,000 payment, Daniels has been appearing at strip clubs across the county, including one in Palm Beach County. Her "Make America Horny Again Tour" has mostly winked at her connection to Trump.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.