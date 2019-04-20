Student's family says deputies' violence is hurtful to watch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The aunt of the teenage boy who was injured during his arrest Thursday in Tamarac was in tears Friday night. She said watching a video showing a deputy slamming his head to the ground was hurtful.

News that Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony placed Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Christopher Krickovich on restricted duty and ordered him to surrender his gun and badge didn't bring her much comfort.

Tony promised a fact-finding measure to make sure Krickovich is held accountable for his actions. Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen wants Krickovich fired saying his behavior during the boy's arrest was outrageous and unacceptable.

"I can’t even understand he’s a baby," said the boy's aunt, who asked not to be identified by name.

Her nephew was arrested after a fight involving students from J.P. Taravella High School outside of a McDonald's restaurant. He is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and trespassing. He was back home Friday night.

"The three of us were outnumbered by the large group of students who were yelling, threatening us and surrounding us," Krickovich wrote in a statement. "I had to act quickly, fearing I would get struck or having a student potentially grab weapons off my belt."

The video shows Sgt. Greg Lacerra pepper spraying the boy in the face and throwing him down to the pavement. Krickovich moved to help Lacerra. The video shows he jumped on the boy, slammed his forehead on the pavement and punched him.

Witnesses said the force was excessive and considered what they saw an incident of police brutality. Jeff Bell, the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, disagrees. He believes Krickovich and Lacerra were following their training.

