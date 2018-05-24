Student threatens to 'kill everyone' at Hallandale Beach school, police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A student was arrested Wednesday, two days after he threatened to "kill everyone" at his school, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach police said the incident happened Monday at the Lanier-James Education Center at 1050 NW Seventh Court.

According to a police transcript, the student entered a teacher's classroom Monday and looked troubled or bothered.

The teacher told police that the student put his head down on his desk and appeared to be asleep, but then got up a short time later.

Police said the teacher spoke to the student in an effort to find out what was wrong.

The teacher told authorities that the student told him he had taken two "Xanax bars," and then said, "Don't come to school on Friday. I'm going to kill everyone here and I don't want to shoot you."

Authorities said the teacher thanked the student for the warning and asked him why he was feeling that way.

The student wouldn't answer the question, the report stated.

Police said the teacher then asked whether the student would shoot him?

The student said, "Yeah. I wouldn't want to, but yeah," authorities said.

Police said the teacher reported the incident because he feared for his safety, as well as the safety of his fellow employees and the students.

The student, whose age and identity have not been released, was arrested on a charge of making a false report to shoot up a school.

According to the police report, the student's parents were "concerned and worried" when they were told about their son's statements.

