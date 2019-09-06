Students at Cooper City school get sick after ingesting unknown candy substance

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Several students at Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City were hospitalized Friday after ingesting an "unknown product" in candy form, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said nine students complained of abdominal pain.

It turns out the children ingested an "unknown product" in candy form from a student who brought it from home, Kane said.

Sources told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that the student who brought the candy to school thought it was Sour Patch gummies, but it was actually something called "Stoney Patch," the packaging of which looks similar to Sour Patch.

The seven boys and two girls, all between the ages of 10 and 11, were taken to Memorial West Hospital. Kane said their injuries were not life-threatening. They are expected to be released from the hospital later Friday.

"We would like to advise all parents to be aware of a THC-laced candy that is packaged nearly identically to a popular sour candy," school spokeswoman Colleen Reynolds said in a statement. "This deceptive advertising package can put children at-risk and we want all parents to be aware of the potential impacts. Today, a student inadvertently brought this drug, disguised as candy, to school and shared it with friends. We immediately contacted EMS and law enforcement when we discovered the situation."

