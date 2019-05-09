Sunrise man arrested on possession of child pornography charges, officials say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise man who was apprehended in Jamaica has been taken into custody on possession of child pornography charges filed about six years ago, according to FBI Miami.

Officials said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Stanley Simms, 53, on June 7, 2013, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Fort Lauderdale.

Simms was returned from Jamaica to Florida on Wednesday and taken into federal custody. Officials said Simms was apprehended in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, by Jamaican authorities and was deported back to the U.S. courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials said Simms had his initial appearance in Miami federal court Thursday.

Simms is scheduled for a detention hearing next week, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.