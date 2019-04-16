Sunrise man paid underage girls for sex, recorded them, deputies say

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise man was arrested Monday after deputies said he had sex with underage girls -- some as young as 14 years old -- for years and recorded the encounters. Deputies also said he operated a website that connected men with prostitutes.

Neil Greenberg, 60, is charged with more than 70 counts of possession of child pornography and promoting sexual performance by a child.

According to the arrest report, authorities recieved information in January that a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing had been communicating with Neil Greenberg via Facebook Messenger. The transcripts of their conversations showed that Greenberg had been paying the girl for sex, the report said.

"I really need to make money," the girl wrote to Greenberg.

In one of the chats, the girl expresses concern that Greenberg had unprotected sex with her sister. In another, the girl asks Greenberg to pay her cellphone bill.

"When you get a chance please send me a full length selfie. Thank you," Greenberg wrote, ending one conversation.

The report said Broward County sheriff's deputies confirmed Greenberg operated the Facebook account and searched his home in the 2300 block of Northwest 139th Avenue. During the search, deputies found a memory card inside a locked safe in his bedroom closet, the report said. Deputies said the card was hidden under a felt lining at the bottom of the safe.

Files on the card were named "For Evidentiary Purposes" and "Read_this," the report said.

On the card, deputies found 28 videos recorded in 2017 that show Greenberg having sex with a 16-year-old girl. In another folder, deputies found eight videos recorded in 2012 that show Greenberg having sex with an underage girl, the report said.

Deputies said they found dozen of videos in his home that show Neil Greenberg having sex with underage girls.

The card also contained a text file written by Greenberg in 2013 that attempted to explain the videos, the report said.

"These video are kept here for the sole purpose that they may contain evidentiary value for me because of dialogue contained may prove useful. Since learning of (redacted)'s true age. I decided it would be better if I did not delete them but instead put them offline where I could get them if it ever became necessary," Greenberg wrote, according to the report.

Greenberg wrote that he never "knowingly" had sex with an underage girl.

"It is not something I am interested in and never have been," Greenberg wrote. "I have long maintained that I enjoy the company of young ladies, but 18 year old or older is just fine with me. They do not need to be any younger than that. I would gladly take a polygraph if necessary."

Deputies also connected Greenberg to a website where paying members could access forums where they could set up "sessions" or "dates" with "independent escorts." The report said Greenberg screened users to ensure they were not law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday, Greenberg was being held more than $1 million bond at Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Greenberg's attorney, Matthew Glassman, argued Tuesday that authorities overcharged his client.

“It’s very hard to find probable cause on 74 counts. And that’s a real problem. I don’t really feel like the evidence was put forth,” his attorney said.

Deputies believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with additional information about Greenberg is asked to contact Detective Michael Joo at 954-88-5327 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

