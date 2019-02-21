Sunrise police officer identifies Walgreens robbery suspect after seeing him on Local 10 News

Cedrick Lamar Hill Jr., 22, is accused of robbing a Walgreens store in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. - A Sunrise police officer identified a Walgreens robbery suspect after seeing footage of the robbery on Local 10 News, Davie police announced Thursday.

According to Davie police, Cedrick Lamar Hill Jr., 22, entered the Walgreens at 2710 N. University Drive on Tuesday and passed a cashier a handwritten note that said, "I have a gun. Please follow orders no problems."

Police said the cashier feared for her safety and complied with the suspect, who got away with a total of $310.28.

Officer Colon Douglass immediately recognized the suspect as Hill, who he had arrested Saturday in connection with the robbery of a 7-Eleven at 7795 W. Oakland Park Blvd., authorities said.

According to Douglass, Hill was wearing the same clothing when he committed the robbery in Davie as when he was arrested in Sunrise.

The Walgreens cashier identified Hill in a photo lineup as the person who robbed the store, police said.

Davie police officers went to Hill's home in Lauderhill Wednesday with assistance from the Lauderhill Police Department, and he was taken into custody.

Hill faces a robbery charge and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail.



