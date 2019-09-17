Sunrise police sergeant under investigation, allegedly put confidential informants in danger

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise police sergeant is being investigated by his own department.

According to a search warrant obtained by Local 10, Sunrise police searched two email addresses allegedly belonging to Sgt. Roger Krege.

Authorities allege that Krege copied a document that contained a list of confidential informants that was stored in a limited access database and provided it to a reporter at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The warrant indicates that the actions of Krege "put every confidential informant in grave danger and threatened the personal safety of every detective working within the VIN Unit and working with confidential informants."

VIN stands for Vice Intelligence and Narcotics.

According to the warrant, the document was recovered by police from a personal safe inside Krege's home. It was given to authorities by Krege's ex-wife.

The warrant also alleges that due to the release of the confidential information, "the entire Sunrise Police VIN Unit had to stop all active operations and were forced to close down their 'off site' undercover facility and relocate to a different location for the safety of all personnel."

Krege currently works road patrol for Sunrise police.

He has been suspended with pay while authorities continue their investigation.

This is not the first time that Krege has been under the microscope.

In 2017, Carla Gomez, director of human resources for the city of Sunrise, claimed that Krege grabbed her by the hair, told her that he knew that she liked it rough and told her, "You're mine."

The incident allegedly took place in August of 2016 during a city of Sunrise Employee Appreciation Dinner at the Signature Grand in Davie.

At the time, Krege was president of the Fraternal Order of Police Sunrise Lodge No. 80, which represents Sunrise police officers.

An internal affairs investigation was launched after the police chief received an anonymous letter regarding Krege's behavior that evening.

Gomez also said Krege had slurred speech, was sweating profusely and could not see straight.

Additionally, Sunrise police crime scene investigator Severine Smigelski said Krege "shoved" her when she took his keys away that night.

Krege ultimately received a written reprimand for "acting unprofessional during a city sponsored event."

At the time, officers who asked not to be identified said the punishment equated to nothing more than a slap on the wrist, and that the special treatment was due to Krege's position within the department.

