Surveillance video captures armed robber attacking hotel clerk

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are searching for a masked man who attacked a hotel clerk during a botched armed robbery in Davie last month.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video from the robbery that shows the robber attacking the female front desk clerk on Dec. 22 at the Woodspring Suites in the 5700 block of Reese Road.

Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said the man entered the hotel around 4 a.m. and demanded money from the woman at gunpoint, but she told him she did not have the combination to the safe.

In the video, the robber then pushes himself over the counter and grabs the woman from behind, holding his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help. The woman fights back for about five minutes. When a guest entered the lobby, the robber then fled the hotel empty-handed, Leone said.

The managers at the Woodspring Suite told Local 10's Roy Ramos that the clerk was shaken, but she was not injured. They said she returned to her overnight shift the next day.

Police described the robber as a black man in his 20s between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 1 inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and purple athletic shoes. The man covered his face with a red shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

