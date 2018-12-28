Surveillance video captures burglaries at 2 Broward County Sedano's stores

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video released Friday shows burglars ransacking two Sedano's stores this week in Broward County.

Detectives said it's unclear whether the same group of thieves is responsible for both break-ins that occurred hours apart early Thursday morning.

The first burglary occurred at the Sedano's location on Pines Boulevard.

Police said a group of about five men -- some armed with sledgehammers -- smashed their way inside the supermarket around 2 a.m.

Once inside, the group went after several cartons of cigarettes, as well as some scratch-off lotto tickets, before taking off.

A few hours later, another burglary was captured on camera at the Sedano's off Southgate Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Despite the damage to the business at that location, deputies said they're not sure if anything was stolen there.

"In the past couple of days, we have experienced a number of break-ins. We are currently working with local authorities who are conducting a thorough investigation," Sedano's spokesman Javier Herran said in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information about either burglary is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department or the Broward Sheriff's Office. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.