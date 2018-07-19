Surveillance video released of fatal North Lauderdale convenience store robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Thursday that shows the moments before a convenience store clerk was fatally shot by an armed robber.

The robbery and shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at Aunt Molly's Food Store at 1691 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Deputies said the man held up Ayub Ali, 61, at gunpoint and took money from the cash register before leaving. But authorities said the gunman returned shortly after and shot Ali.

"The robbery guy took the money and took him over there to the small room -- the office room -- and shot him over there," Ali's co-worker and friend, Kazi Hayter, said.

Deputies and paramedics from Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene and Ali was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

It's unclear what motivated the gunman to return to the store to shoot Ali.

Those who knew Ali said he was well-liked in the community and had four young children.

Anyone with information about the gunman's identity is asked to call Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



