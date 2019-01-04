Surveillance video shows 'drunken' burglar in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie Police Department detectives released surveillance video Friday showing a teenager jumping a home's fence and circling a car that was parked in front of a home in Davie's Forest Ridge area.

Sgt. Mark Leone said the teen was staggering. He appeared to be under the influence of a drug or alcohol. The Dec. 9 video shows him checking the same car doors several times to see if the owner had left them open.

Although he was stumbling at times, the teen was agile enough to climb a fence to get into the home's backyard. He was wearing a plain varsity letterman jacket and styled his hair with a man bun fade.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the teenager to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.