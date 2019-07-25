Suspect appears in court after mechanic, brother killed in shooting

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A suspect appeared in court Thursday, two days after a mechanic and the suspect's brother were killed in a shooting at an auto body shop.

Witnesses said the mechanic had a wife and young daughter.

One of the two surviving suspects, Jemar Devonte Reid, 22, appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

"The defendant pointed a gun at the victim's head. A struggle ensued, which led to the victim's death," a prosecutor said in court.

Authorities say three people are behind this shooting -- Reid, along with his brothers, Kamar and Davieon.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the men confronted the mechanic Tuesday night at Dwayne's Auto Body Shop in Pembroke Park.

According to witnesses, the dispute was over a bill.

They said a yelling match escalated to violence and the mechanic started wrestling with one of the brothers, who was armed with a gun. They said the gunman and his brothers were shot while they tried to wrestle the mechanic for the gun.

Authorities said the three wounded brothers left the shop and drove to the nearby BSO substation on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

A lieutenant and BSO deputies rendered aid to the brothers until paramedics arrived and took them to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where the oldest brother died.

The mechanic also died at the hospital.

