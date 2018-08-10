Suspect arrested more than a year after fatal stabbing in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday, more than a year after he stabbed a man to death in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Jan. 29, 2017, in the area of 3650 Environ Blvd.

Lauderhill police said officers arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man lying on the grass behind a building next to a golf course.

The victim, identified as Ryan Michael Corroon, had several stab wounds throughout his body, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, detectives gathered DNA evidence, cellphone records and statements from witnesses, which helped them identify Adrian Jamalie Brown, 26, as the killer.

During the 18-month-long investigation, authorities finally found Brown Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area behind a shopping plaza in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police said Brown had been living there at a makeshift homeless encampment.

Brown was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive for the killing and parts of the arrest report were redacted.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.