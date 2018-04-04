Suspect dead after barricading himself inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An armed man is dead after he barricaded himself inside his home Wednesday morning after he was served with an eviction notice, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that the suspect appeared to have shot himself.

She said no deputies fired their weapons and homicide investigators are investigating the death.

Dozens of BSO units were stationed outside the house at 280 SW 14th Court in Pompano Beach for hours during the standoff.

Deputies said the suspect came to the door Wednesday morning with a gun and pointed it at deputies and a locksmith.

They said the man fired shots from the home, but no one was injured.

Neighbors told Local 10 News that Virginia Jones, who owns the home, and her husband were both inside.

"The story is that they have been evicted and they refuse to leave," George Aguirre said. "But the problem is that people seem to be losing their mind. This situation shouldn't escalate the way this is."

Deputies said a negotiator and BSO's SWAT team worked to make contact with the man.

Court records show that the couple's home was foreclosed on in 2011.

No other details were immediately released.





