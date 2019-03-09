Suspect drowns while trying to get away from Sunrise officers, police say

This Google Map image shows the canal where a person drowned Friday night in Broward County.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A person drowned Friday night after jumping into a canal while trying to get away from Sunrise Police Department officers, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

Yvette Marquez-Perkins, a spokeswoman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the person was among a group of people who jumped out of a stolen car.

Sunrise Police Department officers was chasing them.

Marquez-Perkins said police officers found the person dead in a canal in the area of Northwest 17th Court and Northwest 60th Avenue.

This is a developing story.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.