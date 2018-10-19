Suspect waives right to speedy trial in slaying of South Florida rapper

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Lawyers waived a speedy trial Friday morning for one of the four people charged in the murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Robert Allen and Michael Boatwright appeared in court Friday, where Allen waived his right to a speedy trial.

Boatwright's defense attorney argued that competency has not been decided for his client just yet.

Surveillance video shows XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, walking into RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach with a Louis Vuitton bag on June 18.

Authorities said he had first gone to a bank in the Coral Springs-Parkland area and had withdrawn $50,000.

Soon after he walked in, a Dodge Journey pulled in the parking lot.

Detectives said four people were in the SUV.

Allen is seen on video getting out of the SUV with another suspect, Dedrick Williams.

The duo entered RIVA and walked right past the 20-year-old rapper.

Some time went by before the two left the business ahead of Onfroy.

Authorities said they stayed parked across the street for 10 minutes. The SUV then blocked the rapper's vehicle as he was leaving.

Authorities said Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome robbed Onfroy at gunpoint while Allen and Williams waited inside the SUV.

All four suspects have been charged with first-degree murder.

Results from Boatwright's third psychological evaluation are expected to be revealed at a hearing on Oct. 25.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.