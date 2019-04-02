Suspected gunman arrested after Indiana cousins thwart robbery

Deputies say Travis Jones was the gunman who tried to rob four cousins March 24 at a Mobil gas station in Oakland Park.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspected gunman who tried to rob four cousins from Indiana before they fought him off at an Oakland Park gas station has been arrested.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said Tuesday that Travis Jones was arrested March 26 after a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. He is now in jail without bond on robbery charges.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. March 24 at a Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard.

Alex Wisbey was with his brother, Aric Wisbey, and two cousins, Alec Tanoos and Jacob Tanoos, pumping gas when a gunman approached them and demanded all their valuables.

Jacob Tanoos grabbed the man's gun and Alex Wisbey put him in a chokehold as they took him to the ground.

As the cousins were wrestling with the man, a second man got out of a nearby car and tried to help his accomplice.

Eventually, the cousins were able to disarm their attacker, identified by deputies as Jones. Aric Wisbey then picked up the gun and pointed it at the pair of crooks, who fled before deputies arrived.

The cousins gave deputies the license plate number of the car in which Jones made his getaway, leading police to the suspected driver's house in Fort Lauderdale a short time later. Kevin Campbell ran, but police soon found him hiding in some bushes, Carter said.

Court records show Jones and Campbell both have several prior arrests in Broward County.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.