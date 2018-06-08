Suspected shooter dies by suicide on I-75 in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A suspected shooter died by suicide Thursday night on Interstate 75 after a chase from Davie to western Broward County, police said.

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said a man in a truck first shot at a car in the westbound lanes of State Road 84 at University Drive.

Leone said shots were fired at the driver of the white car about 6:30 p.m. The driver's side window was riddled with bullets, but the driver was unharmed, police said.

Officers spotted the suspected shooter's white truck and pursued the vehicle from Flamingo Road to Sheridan Street and U.S. Highway 27, Leone said.

When the chase turned dangerous, officers followed the driver from a distance. He continued traveling northbound on I-75, Leone said.

As officers approached the man inside the truck, Leone said, they found him dead, and the vehicle coasted to the side of the highway.

"Luckily, no other innocent bystanders were struck," Leone said of the incident that brought traffic to a standstill.

