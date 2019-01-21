Suspects appear in court after rough arrest captured on cellphone video

WEST PARK, Fla. - Three suspects appeared in court Monday, a day after a rough arrest was captured on cellphone video in West Park.

The incident began as authorities were targeting people riding ATVs and dirt bikes on South Florida roadways as part of the annual and illegal "Wheels Up, Guns Down" ride outs.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, deputies were trying to arrest an ATV rider, Duewayne Dixon, 26, around 3 p.m. Sunday when two people interfered with the arrest.

The video shows a woman, identified as Francheska Turuell, 37, charging toward a deputy as he and fellow deputies were trying to apprehend the suspect, who appeared to be struggling with authorities.

The video shows the deputy punching Turuell, pushing her from behind while she was already on the ground and then grabbing her by the back of her neck and pushing her down as she tried to sit up.

According to an arrest report, the deputy defended his actions by reporting that Turuell "bladed her body in a position to fight" and "then threw another closed-handed strike connecting with my face."

Turuell, Dixon, and Jessie Hernandez, 39, were ultimately arrested on charges of resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer, officials said.

Hernandez and Dixon were in the process of posting bond Monday afternoon.



