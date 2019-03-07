Suspended Broward County sheriff sues DeSantis, seeking reinstatement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, petitioning a South Florida court "to demonstrate the authority and legal basis" for his suspension.

The petition for writ of quo warranto was filed Thursday morning in Broward County court.

According to the lawsuit, DeSantis "exceeded his constitutional authority in suspending Sheriff Israel for political reasons not within the scope of the constitutional suspension prerogative."

Shortly after taking office in January, DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Israel for "neglect of duty and incompetence" related to how his office handled last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

DeSantis appointed former Coral Springs police Sgt. Gregory Tony to replace the two-term sheriff.

Israel is seeking injunctive relief to get his job back.

"The governor engineered a political power play that interferes with the right of the public to determine their elected officials, and of Sheriff Israel to execute his duties of office in a manner consistent with the Constitution and laws of Florida," the lawsuit said.

It goes on to call Israel's suspension "an invalid exercise of authority."

