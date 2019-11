LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A driver had a medical episode Wednesday and crashed his SUV into the Swap Shop in Lauderhill.

The SUV slammed into a booth at the Swap Shop, injuring the driver.

A witness told Local 10 News the driver is a Swap Shop seller who has a history of seizures. He said the driver was taken to a hospital.

The SUV was towed away.

