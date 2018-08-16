Broward

Swimming advisory issued for Broward County beach over unhealthy water

Advisory includes coastline near Hallandale Beach Boulevard

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health issued a swimming advisory Thursday for the coastline near Hallandale Beach Boulevard after tests found unhealthy water.

Tests show bacteria in the water, which may cause gastroenteritis.

The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The department plans on retesting the water late Friday.

All other Broward County beaches tested satisfactory, according to the department.

