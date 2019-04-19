Tamarac man accused of threatening Democratic members of Congress

TAMARAC, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Friday after leaving several threatening voice mails to Democratic members of Congress, federal authorities said.

John Kless, 49, of Tamarac, is charged with making threatening communications. He appeared before a federal judge Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Kless left the threatening messages Tuesday at the offices of U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-California, Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, and Corey Booker, D-New Jersey.

U.S. Capitol police said Kless also made profane and harassing calls to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, in February "concerning Congress taking away his guns, abortion, illegal immigration and Muslims in Congress."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



