Taxi driver shot in leg during robbery in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A taxi driver was shot in the leg last month during a robbery in Davie and the suspect has since been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

According to a police report, the driver picked up Jonathan King Jr., 26, of Davie, around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 24 at a gas station at the intersection of Davie Road and Southwest 37th Street.

Police said King told the driver he was 18 and said his name was Jean Lois.

The driver told authorities he drove King to a Bank of America at 3580 S. University Drive. Once in the parking lot, dashcam video shows King fight with the driver and rob him, authorities said.

Police said the victim eventually smelled the odor of gun powder and realized he had been shot in the leg.

The victim said he never heard a gunshot and never saw a gun.

According to the report, the victim was able to remove King from his car and drove a short distance away before calling police.

King ran away from the scene, the report stated.

While reviewing the footage of the incident, a Davie police officer recognized King, who authorities said has a history of robbing taxis and also has a long violent criminal history.

The officer also knew King to have the same hairstyle and side facial features as the person in the video, authorities said.

King, who was on pretrial release with a GPS ankle monitor at the time of his arrest, was taken into custody Sept. 3 at his home.

Police said King cut off his ankle monitor and hid in the attic of his home for three hours before surrendering to authorities.

He was treated at the scene for gas exposure and was then taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

King faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and destroying, damaging or altering an electronic monitor.

He is being held without bond.

