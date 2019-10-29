Teacher, coach arrested for solicitation of student at Broward school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A teacher at a Pembroke Pines middle school was arrested Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a student for sex.

Leverick Ladarius Johnson, 26, is a teacher and junior varsity football coach at Somerset Academy Middle School.

Johnson is accused of asking a 13-year-old female student at the school for her phone number and social media information. The two then exchanged texts starting on Sept. 13, with Johnson saying they should smoke marijuana together and keep their relationship a secret.

Johnson later asked the student about her sexual experience and told the girl to meet him in a staircase near his classroom so that she could perform a sexual act. He allegedly selected the location because the school's closed-circuit cameras could not reach the area.

The girl told police she did not perform the sexual act on Johnson.

Police questioned Johnson and found the text messages to the girl on his phone during a search.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with Solicitation, Sexual Battery by a Custodian, Cruelty Towards a Child and Obscene Communication with a Child.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.