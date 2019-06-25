Teen accused of shooting rapper to remain in custody until at least next hearing

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a South Florida rapper earlier this month in Pompano Beach appeared in juvenile court Wednesday and was ordered by a judge to remain in custody for at least 21 days.

The teen, who faces charges of attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle, is expected to reappear before the judge on July 10.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the victims in the case and to not possess any weapons.

His mother was in court Wednesday, but declined to speak with Local 10's Terrell Forney.

Authorities said the teen was arrested Friday following an investigation into the shooting of Christian Moore outside a convenience store on June 15.

Detectives said Moore got into a verbal exchange with another group while he was inside the store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The dispute continued when all parties left the store.

The teen opened fire as Moore, his brother and another friend were driving away, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said. Moore was the only one shot.

Moore's brother and friend tried rushing him to Broward Health North but lost control of their car and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Deputies said the group eventually made it to the hospital, where Moore underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet from his head.

Moore is well-known to fans as rapper C Glizzy, who has tens of thousands of followers on social media and performs in concerts nationwide. It's unclear whether his rising status had anything to do with the shooting.



