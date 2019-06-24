Teen arrested in shooting of rapper in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of another teen in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

The teen was arrested Friday following an investigation into the shooting of Christian Moore outside a convenience store on June 15.

An investigation determined Moore got into a verbal exchange with another group while he was inside the store on MLK Boulevard. The dispute continued when all parties left the store.

The teen allegedly opened fire as Moore, his brother and another friend were driving away. Moore was the only one shot.

Moore's brother and friend tried rushing him to Broward Health North but lost control of their car and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp on I-95.

The group eventually made it to the hospital where Moore underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet from his head.

Moore is well-known to fans as rapper C-Glizzy, who has thousands of followers on social media and performs in concerts nationwide.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.