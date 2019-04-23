Teen, attorneys meet with prosecutors over rough arrest caught on camera

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy and his attorneys met Tuesday with prosecutors from the Broward County State Attorney's Office less than a week after his rough arrest by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies in Tamarac.

Delucca Rolle and his legal counsel are seeking to have all of the charges against him dropped.

Those charges include assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Rolle's mother and aunt also joined him Tuesday for the meeting with prosecutors and his new attorneys, Ben Crump and Sue Ann Robinson.

The meeting comes five days after Rolle was seen on cellphone video being sprayed with pepper spray, thrown to the ground and punched by deputies. He also had his head repeatedly slammed into the pavement Thursday outside a McDonald's in Tamarac.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Deputy Christopher Krickovich has since been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Krickovich stated in Rolle's arrest report that he had to act quickly, "fearing I would get struck or having a student potentially grab weapons off of my belt or vest."

According to the arrest report, deputies were surrounded by a crowd of teenagers who had gathered in the parking lot to watch a fight after school between two students.

Robinson said she wants to make sure the case is thoroughly investigated and that deputies involved in the incident are held accountable for their actions.

"It is unconscionable what we've seen happen to Lucca at the hands of local law enforcement who are sworn to serve and protect," Crump said in a news release. "Once again, we see that this promise does not extend to people of color -- one would hope that an unarmed 15-year-old child would not be treated in this brutal manner, no matter the circumstances. Starting now, we will seek justice through every avenue possible for Lucca and his family."

Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz released a statement Monday saying his office is investigating the incident.

