Teen charged as adult in shooting of South Florida rapper

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting of a South Florida rapper was back in court Tuesday, where he was charged as an adult in the case.

Michael Martin is charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of up-and-coming rapper Christian Moore, 16, also known as C Glizzy.

Prosecutors said in court that Moore was shot in the head June 15 and is lucky to be alive.

They also said Martin confessed to the shooting.

The judge granted Martin a $250,000 bond on the attempted second-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened last month outside a Pompano Beach convenience store.

Detectives said Moore got into an argument with another group while he was inside the store along the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The dispute continued as everyone exited the store and Martin started shooting as Moore, his brother and another friend were driving away, authorities said.

Moore was the only one shot in the incident.

His brother tried rushing him to Broward Healh North but lost control of the car and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp off Interstate 95.

Moore eventually made it to the hospital where he underwent hours of surgery to remove the bullet from his head. He was just released from the hospital last week.

Prosecutors said Martin is still on juvenile probation on grand theft auto charges. If he does post bond, he is not allowed to contact the victim or possess any firearms.

