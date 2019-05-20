Teen faces attempted murder charge after Pompano Beach stabbing

Zachary Larry Stoddard, 16, of Pompano Beach, is facing charges in connection with an April 27 stabbing.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy faces charges of attempted murder and battery after he stabbed another teen multiple times in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to a juvenile transcript, Zachary Larry Stoddard, of Pompano Beach, was at a girl's home April 27 when another girl called the teen and said she and another boy were on their way to the home.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the two who were the latest to arrive at the home later decided to leave to eat at a nearby restaurant.

Stoddard then got into the back seat of the victim's black Jeep, and the driver and passenger both asked Stoddard to get out as he was not invited to go with them, the transcript stated.

According to deputies, Stoddard became angry after being told several times to get out, and he first confronted the girl in the front passenger seat, yelling and cursing at her before grabbing her by the arm and clothes in an attempt to pull her from the vehicle.

Deputies said the driver then got out of his car to confront Stoddard.

The girl told deputies that she saw Stoddard punch the victim and the two began wrestling.

She said she then saw blood splatter on the pavement seconds later and saw the victim collapse to the ground.

Stoddard then taunted the victim before running away, the girl told deputies.

Deputies said the victim was found by authorities lying in the driveway. He was pale, unresponsive and bleeding profusely from his abdomen and pelvic area. Authorities said he had been stabbed multiple times and suffered a severed femoral artery, causing massive blood loss.

The victim was taken to Broward Health North, where he was placed on life support.

Authorities said Stoddard was found in the waiting room of the emergency room at Imperial Point Hospital.

Deputies said he was taken to the BSO Public Safety building with both of his parents and admitted that he entered the victim's Jeep uninvited.

According to the juvenile transcript, Stoddard confessed to yelling and lunging at the girl, but denied touching her.

He also claimed he was blindsided by the victim and said he stabbed him in self-defense.

Stoddard was found with a knife on him and he admitted that the knife was the one used in the stabbing, authorities said.

Stoddard appeared in court Monday, where it was revealed that he had previously been arrested on accusations that he had attacked his brother in a similar manner. Those charges were later dropped against him.

