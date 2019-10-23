Teen rushed to hospital after being stabbed by younger brother

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at 3600 N.W. 21st St. in Lauderdale Lakes, which is the address for the Royal Point Condominiums apartment complex.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back, rescue workers said.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office public information officer Veda Coleman-Wright, the incident was an altercation between two brothers.

The fight ended when police said the younger brother, who is 12 years old, stabbed the older brother.

He was rushed to Broward Health as a trauma alert. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

