Teens taken into custody on side of I-95 after car burglary in Dania Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers were taken into custody early Wednesday on the side of Interstate 95 after breaking into a car in Dania Beach, a Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant told Local 10 News.

A sergeant at the scene said the teens broke into a car somewhere on the west side of Dania Beach and then got away in a Toyota Tundra.

Deputies received a description of the getaway vehicle and followed it south onto I-95 in Miami-Dade County, where they made the arrests in the southbound lanes between Ives Dairy Road and the Miami Gardens exits.

The Toyota Tundra was towed away.

No other information was immediately known.

