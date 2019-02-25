Tesla that burned in fatal crash in Davie catches fire again at tow yard

DAVIE, Fla. - A Tesla that crashed and caught fire Sunday afternoon in Davie caught fire a second time after it was towed away, police said.

The driver of the 2016 Tesla Model S, later identified as Omar Awan, overcorrected and lost control of the car, which traveled across three lanes on Flamingo Road, struck several trees in the median and caught fire, Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Awan, who was "burned beyond recognition," was pronounced dead at the scene, Leone said.

Witnesses said the Tesla was traveling anywhere from 75 to 90 mph when it crashed.

Early the next morning, the Tesla reignited and caught fire again at A Superior Towing from a ruptured battery, Leone said.

