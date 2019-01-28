Thief gets away with $800 during Hampton Inn robbery, Hallandale Beach police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A thief got away with $800 Monday morning during a robbery at a Hampton Inn in Hallandale Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the hotel at 1000 S. Federal Highway.

Police said surveillance video showed a man brandishing a handgun as he entered the hotel.

Police said he jumped over the front desk counter and confronted the manager, telling him to open the register or he would shoot him.

According to authorities, the thief took $800 in cash and ran off, heading west.

"I'm in shock. I would never have known it. There was no alarm or anything," hotel guest Rick Lanterman told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright.

No injuries were reported.

Despite the incident, hotel guests who spoke to Wright said they still feel safe at the hotel, although there is room for improvement.

"Better security. I don't see any security around here at night and people are coming," Lanterman said. "They come and go. Even though the doors are secure and everything like that, you never know."

The robber was described by police as a black man, about 30 years old, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds. Police said he was wearing a black skully cap, black jacket, black shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

