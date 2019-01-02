Thief racks up $3,900 at Davie Publix using cloned debit card, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A thief racked up $3,900 in purchases over the course of two visits at a Publix supermarket in Davie using a cloned debit card, authorities announced Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the thief at the Publix at 5997 Stirling Road on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.