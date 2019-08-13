Armed thief robs Foot Locker store at Sawgrass Mills, FBI says

SUNRISE, Fla. - FBI agents are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video robbing a Foot Locker store inside the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

The FBI released video of the robbery Tuesday after months of trying to identify the person in the video.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the Hobbs Act robbery occurred around 10 p.m. April 22.

Marshall said the robber entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The video shows the thief placing money from a cash register into a bag.

Marshall said no customers were inside the store at the time and the employee was not injured.

He declined to say how much money was taken during the robbery.

"The FBI and its South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are involved in this matter as part of an initiative to assist local law enforcement agencies in combating violent armed robberies," Marshall said in an email.

The Sunrise Police Department, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and the FBI are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.