Thief snatches cellphone from victim's hands aboard bus in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a thief who snatched a man's cellphone from his hands last month during a bus ride.

The incident occurred the night of Jan. 14 as the two were riding bus #0824 in unincorporated Broward County, authorities said.

Surveillance video from inside the bus shows the thief, possibly a teenager, seated near the back of the bus.

As the bus reaches his stop, the thief stands next to the rear doors.

He then snatches the victim's cellphone as soon as the door opens and runs off, the video shows.

Authorities said the victim had been sitting near the rear door, holding his phone in front of him with his headphones attached.

The victim tried to chase the thief but was unable to get his phone back.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

