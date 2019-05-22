Thief spends night at church, makes 4 trips to kitchen

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A thief was captured on surveillance video stealing from a church in Lauderdale Lakes.

"I was really wondering who do this," pastor Evan Grant said.

After taking a closer look at the video, Grant, of All Nations New Testament Church of God Fellowship, realized he knows the thief well.

"This guy always comes around we feed him. We never turned him away," Grant said.

During Sunday service, while people were praying, the man was apparently plotting from the pews.

"When we were closing up, we thought everyone was outside," Hanies Brown said.

"He went into the fellowship hall, where we are doing construction, and hid himself there," Grant said.

Grant said the man stayed the night, making four trips to the kitchen before breaking into the church office and taking off with more than $1,000.

"He knows the place," Grant said. "He always comes by and it hurts so bad to know that we are doing construction and trying to get the place together."

