Thief steals 2 packages from outside Pembroke Pines mayor's home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A thief was captured on surveillance video last month stealing two packages from outside the home of Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis.

Ortis, who lives in a neighborhood off Taft Street and Northwest 114th Avenue, said the theft occurred around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

According to Ortis, his wife was expecting a package to be delivered that contained some medication.

He said she called the company after she didn't receive the package and was told that it had been delivered on Dec. 27.

The mayor said he checked his home surveillance system and discovered that a man had stolen that package, as well as another that had been dropped off that day.

Ortis said the surveillance video shows a car driving down the road and circling back to his home. He believes the thief was either following the delivery truck or checking out homes for any unattended packages.

The mayor has filed a police report.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

