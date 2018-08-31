Thief steals box containing woman's wedding dress in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. - A South Florida woman told Local 10 News she is deeply hurt after a man stole a box that contained her wedding dress from the front of her home in West Park.

Massiel Rodriguez said the theft happened last week. She said a man was then captured on her home surveillance video Friday morning stealing another package that contained dog food.

Rodriguez believes the same man stole her dress.

Surveillance video shows him wearing a large straw hat to cover his face as he took the package from the front porch.

"It's a long-sleeve, backless, see-through, beautiful dress that he stole, and I'm going to my home country, Dominican Republic, next week," Massiel Rodriguez said. "And I don't have my dress, so I don't know what I'm going to do when I'm in D.R. (I'm) very overwhelmed right now."

Rodriguez said she had just installed the surveillance cameras last week.

She said she was supposed to be traveling to the Dominican Republic next week to take wedding pictures in the dress, and doesn't know what she is going to do now.

Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

