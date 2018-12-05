Thief tries to buy large TV from Pompano Beach Walmart with stolen credit card

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a woman who tried to purchase a large, flat-screen TV from a Walmart store in Pompano Beach using a stolen credit card.

According to a BSO release, someone smashed the window of the victim’s car the night of Oct. 17 and stole her purse.

Deputies said the car was parked outside an LA Fitness at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach when the incident occurred.

Surveillance video shows a woman entering a Walmart at 5001 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach later that evening and trying to purchase a TV with the victim's credit card.

The thief left the store empty-handed.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call Sgt. Dimos Charoudis at 954-480-4300. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

