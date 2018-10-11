Broward

Thief uses large piece of broken asphalt to smash way into Sprint store in Davie

Burglar gets away with several wireless speaker systems, police say

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

DAVIE, Fla. - A burglar used a large piece of broken asphalt earlier this month to break his way into a Sprint store in Davie, authorities said.

The burglary was reported Oct. 1 at the Sprint store at 2631 S. University Drive.

Davie police said all the expensive phones were locked in the safe and the thief was only able to get away with a few sets of wireless speaker systems.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest 
 

