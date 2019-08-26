Thieves bring toddler with them as they ransack Lauderhill restaurant

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill restaurant owner received a 2 a.m. wake-up call Monday from police to let him know that his soul food eatery had been ransacked overnight.

"They came in. They stole my TVs. They took the cash drawers. They went in the office, took the laptops. They took the iPads and stuff like that," Tavaris Wimbley said.

Wimbley, who owns Wimbos Crazy Potatoes on State Road 7, said this crime is disturbing beyond the stolen items and the broken window. Surveillance video shows a child was present during the burglary.

"By them bringing a 2-year-old, 3-year-old child with them to break in and do a crime, that's what upset me," he said.

The Wimbleys are now working with Lauderhill police and said they hope to get the place cleaned and boarded up in time to reopen for customers on Tuesday.

The owners posted surveillance video of the burglary online and since then some customers say they recognize the people and have contacted police.

Still, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

