Thieves distract woman to steal her purse at Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A man distracted a woman so he and an accomplice could steal her purse while she was eating breakfast at a hotel in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. May 27 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 2081 Griffin Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that a woman visiting from England was having breakfast with her family when one of the thieves asked her a question.

As she turned to respond, the second thief, who was lingering nearby, snatched her purse, Oglesby said.

Surveillance video shows the victim chasing the thief, who jumped into a waiting maroon car.

Oglesby said the victim was unaware that the second thief was just a few steps behind her.

The man who snatched the woman's purse was carrying a dark-colored jacket that he used to hide the bag.

Both men appeared to be working together via their cellphones, Oglesby said. She said one man kept his phone to his right ear during the entire incident, while the other man used earbuds.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Anthony Paigo at 954-926-2400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

