Thieves steal boat, thousands of dollars' worth of items from Davie storage facility

Jose Toro said his boat was recovered, but the thieves left it severely damaged.

DAVIE, Fla. - Thieves struck a Davie storage facility last week, stealing thousands of dollars' worth of goods and vandalizing one man's boat, police said.

Jose Toro stored his boat and work tools at Public Storage in the 5400 block of South University Drive. Toro said the entrance gate, which requires a unique code, was malfunctioning Thursday. Sometime overnight, thieves gained access to the property and broke into multiple units, including Toro's.

Police found Toro's boat days later, but the thieves had damaged the vessel.

“The motor is completely gone. They cut all the cables," Toro said. “It sucks. You feel gutted. It's a $50,000 boat. It's a big hit for anybody. I had no insurance, which is my mistake."

Roughly $32,000 in tools was also stolen from Toro's unit, he said.

“Having the boat in here, you think it's safe. It's gated. There's cameras. There's sensors after 9 p.m.," Toro said. "You don't think your boat, your property is going get stolen from a place like this where you're paying to have it stored."

