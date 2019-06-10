Thieves target senior living community, breaking into dozens of cars

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Residents at the Century Village community in Pembroke Pines spent the morning cleaning up shattered glass Monday after dozens of cars were broken into overnight.

A total of 25 cars were targeted inside the gated senior living community. Witnesses said three thieves in dark clothing got inside the complex's parking lot around 2 a.m. Monday, stealing items from the vehicles.

On Monday, a number of blown-out car windows were covered over to protect them from rain. In some cases, the thieves made off with relatively inexpensive items, frustrating residents who now have to repair their car windows.

Resident Steve Walters said the thieves took two jackets and some loose change from his car.

Other residents want security at Century Village increased and suggested that management add security cameras to the parking area. A private firm handle security for complex, resident said.

"I don't feel safe. I live in the first floor," resident Maria Sosa said. "It's very frustrating because we pay beaucoup money to live here."

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said officers are investigating and are looking to review nearby surveillance cameras.

Century Village management could not immediately be reached for comment.

