Deputy hopes to stop burglaries -- checking 1 car door at a time

COOPER CITY, Fla. - In the cover of darkness, a man is creeping around with a flashlight and checking car doors. But if you look closely, he's actually in uniform.

But he's no creeper. He's Broward Sheriff's Deputy George Wentland.

Local 10's Janine Stanwood rode along with Wentland in Cooper City, where the Broward County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on car break-ins.

Checking car doors after dark is part of his MO.

"We've had issues here in the past," said Wentland who often finds cars unlocked, making them easy pickings for thieves.

"You leave your car unlocked -- the likelihood of car burglary very good," Wentland said. "Eighty percent of our burglaries are caused by people not locking their doors in their cars. So it's not people smashing though a window it's a crime of opportunity."

It's easy to have a false sense of security.

Kahlia Johnson lives in Cooper City has been the victim of a car burglary in the past, but Tuesday night she let her guard down and forgot to lock her car door.

Luckily Wentland was out checking.

"I thought I locked it. I just got out of my vehicle I should have known better," Johnson said. "We only call y'all when we need you and you're preventing the phone call this time! Ha ha, you did a house call."

Wentland added: "This is my community -- and I want it to be safe. And I don't want people's cars broken into."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.