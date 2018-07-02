Toddler in critical condition after nearly drowning at pool in West Park, paramedics say

WEST PARK, Fla. - A toddler was hospitalized after nearly drowning Monday morning in a pool in Broward's West Park neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel found the girl at the 5300 block of Southwest 18th Street, and they rushed her to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane, a spokesman for the department, said personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the girl was in critical condition.

