Town of Davie appoints Dale Engle as chief of police

DAVIE, Fla. - The town of Davie has appointed Dale Engle as its new chief of police.

The move was announced Wednesday by Davie Town Administrator Richard J. Lemack during the Town Council meeting, and Engle officially begins serving in his new role on Thursday.

Engle was sworn in by Davie Mayor Judy Paul.

He most recently served as acting chief of police from Jan. 18 to Wednesday.

According to a town of Davie news release, Lemack met with various Davie Police Department personnel regarding the future of the department and took note of the support expressed for Engle.

"Chief Engle has proven to be compassionate, trustworthy, knowledgeable of police operations and genuinely shows interest in others," Lemack said in a statement. "He is receptive to ideas, approachable, friendly, motivational and has an uncanny ability as a decision maker among his other traits."

Engle has served with the Police Department for more than 20 years and has worked in all three department bureaus: operations, investigations and administration.

According to the news release, Engle graduated from the FBI National Academy, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Nova Southeastern University and is slated to receive his Master of Science degree in executive leadership from Liberty University.

